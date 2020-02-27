Cowboys dominant in senior night win over SLU

Sha’markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown played in their final home game as a Cowboy, both scoring 21 points on the night while Dru Kuxhausen became the McNeese three-point record holder in a season after hitting seven from long range to give him 113 on the year and breaking the old mark of 107 that was held by Demond Mallett. Kuxhausen joined Kennedy and Brown with 21 points as well.