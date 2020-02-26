Tee Mamou-Iota Folklife Festival delights crowds for 33rd year

One of the best parts is when the Mardi Gras-ers, who have spent the day terrorizing the countryside, come rolling into town around 2:30 in the afternoon. The revelers, wearing colorful costumes and pointy hats, come in pounding on the side of their wagons and even rocking them a bit. Their whooping and hollering animal- like sounds fill the air, just in time to help wrap up another Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras, until next year.