SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 25, 2020.
Phillip Steven Ledoux, 33, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Brandon ONeil Garrett, 43, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Glenn Arlen Miller II, 38, Longville: Home invasion; illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Brandon Lee Hyatt, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Logan Elizabeth Edge, 27, Sulphur: Instate detainer; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Ferman Dmetress Ceaser, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a criminally dangerous substance; production, manufacture, distribution, or possesson of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Lee Sullivan, 38, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raphael John Collins Sr., 67, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; mischief; contractor fraud under $500; contempt of court; instate detainer.
Reginald Odell Laws, 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); public intimidation; contempt of court (2 charges).
Chaundrica Robinson, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.
Jonnette Marie Rozas, 38, Lake Charles: Battery (3 charges); disturbing the peace.
Jacob Matthew Banasiak, 28, Westlake: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; second degree battery.
Kentral Rashaud Hinkston, 27, Lake Charles: First offense carrying of weapons; domestic abuse; carrying a firearm at a parade that has been used in a crime.
Damien Jamar Ashworth, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.
Ryan Jermaine Shelton, 42, Vinton: First offense battery of a dating partner; flight from an officer.
