Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects believed responsible for property damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects they believe are responsible for damaging a business.
Authorities have released surveillance footage of the two suspects who they say entered a Lake Charles business on Easy Street that is under construction and caused over $10,000 worth of damage around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2020.
Deputies say the suspects also spray painted and damaged a trailer on site.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspects or anyone who recognizes them to call lead Detective Randall Gibbons at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
