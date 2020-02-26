McNeese defeats Southern Miss for seventh straight win

HATTIESBURG, Miss.— McNeese softball extended its winning streak to seven games here Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Southern Miss to improve 14-2 on the year. The loss drops the Golden Eagles to 8-4 on the year.
McNeese outhit the Golden Eagles 8-3 with four of the Cowgirls hits being extra-base hits. Caylon Brabham led McNeese at the plate, going 3 for 4. Alayis Seneca was 2 for 2 with a double. Haylee Brinlee also picked up a double while Cori McCrary hit her first home run of the year to put the Cowgirls up 4-1 in the seventh.
After the Saleen surrendered the run in the third inning she retired the next nine batters she faced before giving up back to back singles to Destini Brown and Alyssa Davis. Davis tried to stretch her single to a double but Cowgirls left fielder Padyn Williams made a perfect throw to get her out at second base. Saleen then got Karley Nichols to fly out to right for the second out before being replaced by Alexsandra Flores. Alexsandra got Caroline Casey to go down swinging to end the game.
The Cowgirls opened up the scoring with a run in the first inning but the Golden Eagles took advantage of a Cowgirl error in the third inning to tie the game at one apiece. Cowgirls starter Saleen Flores got out of a bases-loaded after giving up a walk to load the bases when she got Amber Pack to ground out the Sara Geier at second to end the inning without giving up any more runs.
McNeese added two runs in the fourth inning to lead 3-1 then McCrary’s opposite-field home run gave the Cowgirls a 4-1 lead.
Saleen Flores improved to 4-1 on the year with the win, giving up one unearned run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Alexsandra Flores picked up her first save on the season in relief of Saleen.
McNeese will travel to Troy Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. game that will be streamed on Troy’s Facebook page. The link streaming link and live stats link can be found on mcneesesports.com.
SCORING
T1- Brabham hits a one-out double to left-center, goes to third on an error and scores on a throw to second base
B3- Southern Miss ties the game 1-1 with a run aided by an error
T4- Cowgirls retake the lead with two runs on a double by Alayis Seneca that scores pinch-runner Jil Poullard and an error that scored Cori McCrary
T7- McCrary leadoff home run to the opposite field. McN 4, USM 1
