LEGAL CORNER: Who’s liable for my stolen package?

ANSWER: This issue comes up often. Judgments are not valid without valid service of process. What usually happens in these cases is that a process service like a sheriff’s deputy or a city marshal leaves the notice with a family member or household member. The household member may not have mentioned it to the debtor. Or the debtor may mistakenly think that he does not have to respond because he was not served personally. Leaving notice with a household member is valid. This is called domiciliary service. So, the judgment is usually valid. On rare occasion, a mistake is sometimes made and there is really no valid service of process. If this happens, the viewer can seek to have the judgment annulled by proving that there was no valid service of process. (See Louisiana Code of Civ. Procedure art 2001 et seq.) It is important to note that an invalid service does not invalidate a debt. If the service was really invalid, the creditor can simply re-serve the debtor seek a new judgment. Generally, it is cheaper to settle than to fight service of process.