Leesville man dies following two-vehicle crash

FORT POLK, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash west of Fort Polk, according to Lousiana State Police Troop E.
Troopers say they responded to the crash on Entrance Rd. near the intersection of Jeane Chapel Rd. around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2020.
During their initial investigation troopers say the found that Mario Sorce, 69, was traveling westbound on Entrance Rd. in a 2016 Nissan pickup truck when he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a 2005 Ford Expedition traveling in the opposite direction.
Sorce, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries during the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuires and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Toxicology samples from the drivers have been submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.
