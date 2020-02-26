Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DOMESTIC TORTURE-SENTENCE
Man sentenced to life plus 20 years for torturing woman, son
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man convicted of torturing his girlfriend and her 5-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison. Luis Miguel Garcia-Lebron was sentenced to life plus 20 years on Monday for felony child abuse and aggravated domestic violence. Garcia-Lebron was convicted in January of abusing his then-girlfriend, 24-year-old Alesha Lugo and one of her sons. Hattiesburg police responded to a call in January 2019 about a woman and a child with injuries. An investigation revealed 30-year-old Garcia-Lebron physically abused the child, attacked Lugo with multiple objects and choked her. Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter said Garcia-Lebron's sentence takes into account his “heinous” crimes.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Mississippi man convicted in shooting deaths of 8 people
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi jury has convicted a man in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people. Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted Tuesday. Among those killed were Godbolt's mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff who responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. Witnesses testified that Godbolt went to his in-laws' home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. Four people were killed at that home. Two young people were killed at a second home, and a married couple was killed at a third home. The trial enters a second phase Wednesday. Jurors will decide whether to impose the death penalty.
SNAKE HABITAT
Rare snake wins protection under critical habitat lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal officials say a rare snake has won protection in two states under a critical habitat lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that 325,679 acres of critical habitat in Mississippi and Alabama will be protected for the rare black pinesnake. That means federal agencies must consult with the wildlife service for any federally funded or permitted projects to make sure activities do not harm the pinesnake or its habitat. The new rule will protect critical habitat, including areas in Forrest, George, Greene, Harrison, Jones, Marion, Perry, Stone and Wayne counties in Mississippi and in Clarke County, Alabama.
FATAL ROBBERY-TEENAGERS
5 Mississippi teens charged with murder after fatal robbery
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say five teenagers have been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl during a robbery. The teens were arrested Monday and charged as adults with capital murder in the death of Madison Harris. Three of the teens are 15 and two are 17. Biloxi police say they went to Harris' home to rob her. Police say they threatened her with a gun and a fight broke out. Harris was shot, and later died. A 17-year-old boy accused of the crime was out on bond on a 2019 aggravated assault charge in Gulfport. It's unclear whether any of the suspects have attorneys.
DRUG CONVICTION
Federal jury convicts Tennessee man in drug case
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury in Mississippi has convicted a Tennessee man in a drug trafficking case tied to Tennessee and Indiana. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, in a news release Tuesday, said Fortrell Latrae Sain, 38, of Memphis, was convicted Friday of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Sain will be sentenced May 26. He faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Relentless rain, rising rivers keep flooding southern towns
SARALAND, Ala. (AP) — This winter’s relentless rains across the South are still draining into rising rivers, leading to ongoing flooding in some communities. In south Alabama, forecasters say the Bayou Sara is forecast to crest at 8 feet (2.4 meters) by Wednesday evening and remain near that level through the weekend. Water has already invaded some homes in the Mobile suburb of Saraland. In northern Mississippi, recent rain and backwater flooding from the rising Mississippi River is turning neighborhoods into islands in the small community of Tchula.