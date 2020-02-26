Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With costumes, glitter and beads, New Orleans is marking the end of Carnival season. This Mardi Gras has been tinged with sadness after two bystanders out watching parades were killed in separate incidents in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday. Safety was on many parents minds as they watched parades with kids. Keitra Boutan said the first rule for her kids is that they cannot run up to the floats. Carnival season starts Jan. 6 and runs through Fat Tuesday when thousands of people flood the streets for parades or to walk through the French Quarter in elaborate costumes.