Iowa defender Cejae Ceasar picks up first Power 5 offer

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Iowa defensive back Cejae Ceasar joined the list of upcoming Southwest Louisiana prospects to earn a Power 5 offer on Wednesday when he announced on Twitter that Kansas State had offered him.
The K-State offer is his first Power 5 offer as a college prospect. The 6′3″, 185-pound defender currently holds offers from ULM, South Alabama and Southern in addition to the Wildcats. He’s yet to be ranked on any recruiting services.
The rising senior had a breakout junior campaign that saw him total 34 tackles while breaking up six passes and picking off another. He also recovered three fumbles, while forcing another. In addition, Ceasar scored a defensive touchdown and tallied a blocked kick.
Ceasar becomes one of five players in District 4-3A to hold a Power 5 offer.
