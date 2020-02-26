Idaho mother of 2 missing kids to appear in court to ask judge to reduce $5M bail

Lori Vallow appeared in a Kauai courtroom on Friday. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | February 26, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:27 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court hearing is scheduled on Kauai on Wednesday for Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother of two missing children, to ask a judge to reduce her bail.

Vallow’s bail is currently set at $5 million.

Last week, Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on an Idaho warrant. She is charged with two counts of felony desertion and nonsupport of children along with misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt.

In a court motion, Vallow’s attorneys argued that her bail was set improperly and claimed her constitutional rights have been violated.

The Kauai County prosecutor countered, saying, “Clearly, defendant is a flight risk,” citing her recent moves from Arizona and Idaho.

The prosecutor also said Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, had $152,000 in a First Hawaiian Bank account, demonstrating that Vallow “has the means to move across an ocean.”

Vallow — whose two children have been missing since September — missed a January deadline in Idaho to prove her children are alive.

She and Daybell left their home in Rexburg, Idaho in November ― three months after the children were last seen ― and moved to Kauai.

Vallow faces another hearing on Kauai on March 2 for her extradition to Idaho.

