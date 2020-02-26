Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor bounced back in a big way from its first Big 12 loss. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Bears never trailed in an 85-66 win over Kansas State. The Bears were coming off a three-point home loss to Kansas that ended their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. They had a 34-point lead with four minutes to go against the Wildcats. They didn't make another field goal after that with the starters on the bench. Cartier Diarra had 19 points to lead K-State. The Wildcats are 0-8 in February and host No. 1 Kansas on Saturday.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma provided a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume with a 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as the Sooners snapped a three-game losing streak. Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was scoreless. Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 13 points. Texas Tech was coming off a 30-point win at Iowa State and had won five of six. But the Sooners held the Red Raiders to a season-low 51.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored 20 points, Tre Jackson added a career-high 18 points and Iowa State outlasted TCU 65-59. Iowa State sealed the win with a 6-0 run to stave off the Horned Frogs’ second-half comeback bid. Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead TCU.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M. Quickley is the first Kentucky player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday. Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M. The Aggies had a three-game winning streak snapped. They have lost nine straight against ranked opponents.
DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, leading SMU to a 58-53 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, the Mustangs' ninth consecutive home victory. SMU is 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this season and jumped out to a 32-20 halftime lead. Memphis was 9-for-30 shooting in the first half, 1-for-10 from beyond the arc while turning the ball over 10 times. Precious Achiuwa had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, shooting 6-for-7 from the field, and Lester Quinones added 16 points, all after halftime.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander is slated to make his 2020 spring training debut on Thursday, when former teammate Max Schezer is scheduled to be on the mound for Washington. The pair were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14 and have combined for five Cy Young Awards. Verlander won his second Cy Young last season, going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA. His 225 wins are the most among active players. Scherzer, a the three-time Cy Young winner, opened spring training with two scoreless innings against Houston last weekend.