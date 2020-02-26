FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy start, but sunshine for the next several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few clouds to start the day with temperatures starting out in the lower 50′s, with sunshine coming out as we work our way into the afternoon.
Our Wednesday is going to be a day full of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time as a system moves off towards our north and takes the few showers that we saw during the overnight period off towards our north and east. We will have to deal with plenty of wind though and it will definitely make it feel cooler as we head during the afternoon, and highs will be much cooler than what we saw on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50′s this afternoon, which is around ten to fifteen degrees below average for this time of year. This will be the start to a stretch of dry days that will feature plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures for the first couple of days. Make sure to keep the jacket handy though as we go throughout the day because winds will be out of the north and northwest around ten and twenty miles per hour with gust higher. As we go into the evening temperatures quickly as we will see the chances of frost and light freeze likely as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures start off the day in the in the lower 30′ for areas further to the south, and even some upper 20′s for the areas to the north.
As we move into Thursday temperatures will be very similar to Wednesday as we reach the upper 50′s and you’ll want to take the coat we head off to work and school. Plenty of sunshine is around the area thanks to high pressure building in and maintaining its position as we move forward in time and this is really going to be a welcomed sight as it’s going to be lovely to do anything outside. Temperatures overnight Thursday will be cool as we drop back into the upper 30′s with the greatest chance of frost going to be to the north with patchy frost for the rural areas to the south. As we move into Friday temperatures will begin to warm up into the middle 60′s as our winds are shifting out of the easterly and southerly directions. High pressure still has a firm grip on the region and this will continue as we head into the weekend so any weekend plans are looking fine as plenty of sunshine is in the forecast especially for Saturday.
Our next system is moving closer as we head into Sunday and that will be when temperatures warm into the upper 60′s to near 70 with clouds building in as we head into the afternoon. As we make our way into the new work week of next week we turn to a more unsettled pattern where showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible. This is still several days away and we will have plenty of time to track the chances of rain, but for now make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful sunshine for the next several days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
