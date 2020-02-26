FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy start, but sunshine for the next several days

Our Wednesday is going to be a day full of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time as a system moves off towards our north and takes the few showers that we saw during the overnight period off towards our north and east. We will have to deal with plenty of wind though and it will definitely make it feel cooler as we head during the afternoon, and highs will be much cooler than what we saw on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50′s this afternoon, which is around ten to fifteen degrees below average for this time of year. This will be the start to a stretch of dry days that will feature plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures for the first couple of days. Make sure to keep the jacket handy though as we go throughout the day because winds will be out of the north and northwest around ten and twenty miles per hour with gust higher. As we go into the evening temperatures quickly as we will see the chances of frost and light freeze likely as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures start off the day in the in the lower 30′ for areas further to the south, and even some upper 20′s for the areas to the north.