FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear and cold the next few days; frost possible too!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday was a cold and windy day with gusts in excess of 30 mph at times! The wind will gradually subside with time overnight, but it may remain up enough to limit frost development in some areas.
Temperatures will be cold overnight with lows ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the upper 30s at the coast. If the wind remains up, temperatures could be a few degrees warmer; but the wind chill would be colder. Frost is possible as far south as the Intracoastal Waterway if the wind subsides. It would be best to plan on protecting any outdoor plants now just in case and keep them protected through Friday.
Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s, and the wind will be much calmer too! Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop Thursday night into Friday morning too with frost likely in most areas.
A warming trend will get underway on Friday, but it looks like the weather will remain nice through the upcoming weekend! Let’s don’t talk about that too much for fear of scaring the nice weather away and the dreary weather returning!
Unfortunately, it looks like that cloudy dreary weather may return next week with clouds increasing Sunday into Monday. We will see rain chances returning slightly Monday and then a better chance Tuesday ahead of a cold front. That front arrives Wednesday and the rain should end behind it, but it does not look like we see any cooler weather behind the front.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
