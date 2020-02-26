FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear and cold the next few days; frost possible too!

Temperatures will be cold overnight with lows ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10 to the upper 30s at the coast. If the wind remains up, temperatures could be a few degrees warmer; but the wind chill would be colder. Frost is possible as far south as the Intracoastal Waterway if the wind subsides. It would be best to plan on protecting any outdoor plants now just in case and keep them protected through Friday.