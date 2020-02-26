CSUB seeks revenge on UTRGV

LEADING THE WAY: The Vaqueros are led by Lesley Varner II and Javon Levi. Varner has averaged 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Levi has accounted for 10.8 points, 8.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Roadrunners have been anchored by Taze Moore and Czar Perry. Moore has averaged 10.9 points while Perry has put up 8.6 points per game.