Ash Wednesday marks start of Lenten season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christians around the globe started the Lenten season with a visit to church this morning.
Believers mark Ash Wednesday with an ash cross on their forehead. The cross represents death and repentance.
The Lenten period starts on Feb. 26 and ends on Easter Sunday, April 12. HERE are some tips to help you stay on course with your Lenten goals.
Lake Area residents were able to participate in Ash Wednesday a little easier with churches offering drive-thru services.
Christopher Hyde, pastor of University United Methodist Church, says providing the service allows the community to receive ashes in a timely manner.
