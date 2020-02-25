SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2020.
Jayden Anthony Guillory, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Jason Paul Moore, 36, Lake Charles: Assault (3 charges); cruelty to animals; resisting police; disturbing the peace.
Kaley Michelle Wilson, 40, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Frances Jean Wyatt, 48, Natchez, MS: Fourth offense DWI.
Simantali Rain Battise, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer.
Arthelus Paul Trout, 52, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; vehicle not registered; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Demarcus Jonavon Bias, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.
John Edward Heffernan, 54, Sulphur: Battery; child endangerment; contempt of court.
Joshua George Castille, 37, Lafayette: Instate detainer.
David Joel Doyle, 35, Starks: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Eric Joseph Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Brandon Wayne Quebodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Jennifer Nicole Netherland, 33, Cameron: Federal detainer.
Donovan Ray Spears, 49, Kinder: Federal detainer.
Nicholas Patrick Hayes, 22, Westlake: Attempted armed robbery; conspiracy.
Travion Antonius Sears, 38, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jada Kye Castille, 21, DeQuincy: Display of plates; flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; instate detainer; probation detainer.
Latocha Nicole Collins Bellard, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obscured windshields.
Brandon Wayne Quebodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Harassment.
Andrew Lynn Welch, 24, Oakdale: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; turning signals required; proper equipment required on vehicles.
David Michael Shuffield, 42, Sulphur: Parole detainer.
Ashley Nicole Spearing, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Ovey Sonnier, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; money laundering.
Kaleb Jamarcus Lee, 19, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Kaitlyn Leigh Washington, 20, Lexington, TX: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Jacob Dylan McCullough, 22, Giddings, TX: First offense battery of a dating partner.
