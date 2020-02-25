McNeese lands QB transfer in Kentucky’s Walker Wood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first transfer of the Frank Wilson era is official. Kentucky quarterback Walker Wood entered the transfer portal in December and announced Monday, via Twitter, his signing with McNeese.
Wood’s presence will bring instant competition to the Cowboy QB room as he’ll compete with returning starter Cody Orgeron for the starting job. Orgeron threw for 2,628 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019.
Wood comes to McNeese with two years of eligibility remaining having played sparingly in Lexington. He played in only two games in 2019 as he completed two passes for 15 yards and rushed for 22 yards.
Wood was a three-star prospect coming out of Lafayette High School in Lexington, KY. He was considered a dual-threat quarterback by recruiting services as he held offers from UK, Louisville and Cincinnati.
His evaluation from 247Sports mentions his mobility and his fit in a spread system.
Frank Wilson said in his signing day press conference he was aiming to bring in a transfer quarterback and a high school signee for this year’s recruiting class. With Wood’s signing, McNeese’s 2020 class is at 13 signees.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.