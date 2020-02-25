McNeese lands QB transfer in Kentucky’s Walker Wood

Highly productive at the high school level. Plays in a spread system that has allowed him to throw the ball at lot already. Shows good accuracy and placement, throws the ball well into windows and tight coverage. Mobile and can make throws on the move, has run some zone ready and is an above-average athlete. Not a kid with a big gun in terms of top-end velocity, but shows good touch and timing and anticipation is good. Physically, he is not a big kid either, so best suited for a spread system at the next level.

247Sports.com