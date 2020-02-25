MARDI GRAS FORECAST: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun and warmer afternoon temperatures

A secondary reinforcing cold front will push through the state closer to midnight, and this front could bring a few sprinkles or even a brief shower but well after parades wrap up. Temperatures will continue to drop behind this second front and start out in the 40s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday is shaping up to be a blustery and colder day all around, with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sun. Highs on Wednesday top out in the lower to middle 50s but wind chill values stay in the 40s most of the day.