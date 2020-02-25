MARDI GRAS FORECAST: Beautiful afternoon as temperatures climb quickly

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures will be near 70 by the time the Second Line Stroll and Jeeps on Parade get underway as well as the Motor Gras Parade this afternoon in Lake Charles. Temperatures fall through the 60s during the Krewe of Krewes’ Parade but the rain holds off despite a few clouds that may arrive during the evening.
A secondary reinforcing cold front will push through the state closer to midnight. Temperatures will continue to drop behind this second front and start out in the 40s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday is shaping up to be a blustery and colder day all around, with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sun. Highs on Wednesday top out in the lower to middle 50s but wind chill values stay in the 40s most of the day.
Sunshine continues into Friday with highs back into the 60s and a steadier warm-up in daily highs continues into the upcoming weekend. Highs by Sunday are back up to closer to 70 with rain chances returning by early next week. This will give our area several consecutive days of drier conditions and allow the ground to dry a bit before more rain returns next week.
The chill will be one for a few days though with the coldest temperatures expected Thursday and Friday mornings. Lows between 30 and 32 will be seen across the northern portion of the viewing area with lows along the I-10 corridor Thursday morning around 33. In winds calm enough overnight then a widespread frost is expected, otherwise frost could be limited but areas north of I-10 should prepare for a light freeze Thursday morning regardless.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
