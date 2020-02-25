LADOTD: Ryan Street intersection project to finish this year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Construction at the intersection of University Drive, Ryan and McNeese Streets has been ongoing since May 2019.
The $2 million project’s purpose? The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson, Tammy York, said it’s to relieve traffic.
“There are currently no dedicated left turn lanes on Ryan or University, so, often, people were having to wait behind someone waiting to make a left turn. So, now having that dedicated left turn will improve service at the intersection. Also, having a much smoother driving service with Ryan being overlayed and University getting new concrete," York said. “So, when you come down university this way, you can turn here where it’ll have its own designated turning lane to turn left onto state street. The turn lane you used to see right here for Jefferson is going away because Jefferson is becoming a one way.”
Improvements to the intersection were supposed to be finished in December, but it was delayed, York said, because of weather.
So, when can drivers expect to see the project finished?
“The project began in May 2019, and it’ll wrap up summer 2020, we have experienced some rain delays. When it’s really cold or really wet, it can hinder the contractor from working. But, we do anticipate being done this summer," York said.
The intersection will also have a pedestrian crossing signals at all four corners.
