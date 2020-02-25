Hathaway native Jarrett LeBlanc heading to 2020 Olympic Trials in Atlanta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Running to the average person was what running was to me 16 years ago. I had no intention of being a runner,” Jarrett LeBlanc said.
“I do have to give it to my sisters who were very competitive in swimming," said LeBlanc. "Here they are swimming and my dad and step-mom we’re like you have to find something to do, your sisters are whipping your tail in athletics and swimming all over the place.”
That's the push he needed all those years ago.
And now, at 29-years-old distance runner, Jarrett LeBlanc has already qualified for two Olympic Trials – including those for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
“The race where I actually qualified, I walked during the last 400 meters of the race, a lot of people don’t know that," LeBlanc said. "So, it wasn’t a breakthrough race for me. It was in terms of time and place, but I was still walking away from that race very unsatisfied. So, during 2019 I just spent that entire year training really hard and knowing that it still wasn’t my best and I’m still looking for that race. The way that my training has been going it really feels like now’s the time that something can happen that will really be a breakthrough experience.”
While he's qualified for the trials before, Leblanc says this time it means more.
“Four years ago in 2016 I was just lucky and blessed to be on the starting line," said LeBlanc. "I think this time it’s a whole new attitude. I’m healthy and this is the fittest I’ve ever been. So, this time it’s not like I’m there to just run the race. I’m there to compete and put my name in it.”
LeBlanc is looking forward to representing Louisiana Saturday in Atlanta.
His dream is to be an Olympian, he's put in the hard work, and says now it's in God's hands.
“I’ve put myself in the best position possible to do my best this weekend. If it’s my timing and it’s God’s timing and if it’s going to line up on that day then so be it,” LeBlanc said.
