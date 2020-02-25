Cowboys fall to Nicholls on walk-off single

THIBODAUX – The McNeese Cowboys dropped their second straight game after losing to Nicholls 4-3 in a ninth-inning come from behind walk-off single in Thibodaux Monday afternoon.
Up until the sixth, the game was a pitching duel between McNeese’s Cameron Foster and Nicholls Tyler Theriot with the two pitchers combining for 11.2 IP and two runs scored, both earned by Theriot.
The Cowboys fell behind 1-0 after the Colonels scored the game’s first run from a bizarre play. McNeese’s catcher, Brett Whelton, attempted a bag pick at third after a pitch and the ball bounced off of the Nicholls player’s shoulder and went into left field allowing him to score.
The Cowboys responded with three runs of their own in the next two innings, scoring off of a bases-loaded two-out single by Clayton Rasbeary to claim the lead and then an RBI single into left field by Payton Harden to extend it.
Then came the bottom of the ninth, the Colonels caught a few breaks, after the first two batters reached on a hit-by-pitch with two strikes and a single through the left side, Nicholls laid a bunt down and third baseman Kade Morris thought it was going to roll foul, but saw it was starting to die in fair territory so he rushed his throw to first allowing the runner to reach and advance by an error, plating the first run.
Then on a fielder’s choice, everyone was safe due to a dropped tag. Run number two of the inning scored to tie the game and still no outs.
Then Fisbeck got a fielder’s choice put out at first for out number one before the next batter hit a chopper just out of pitcher Daniel Hecker’s reach and through the middle for the game-winning run.
The Cowboys will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they play host to Missouri at Joe Miller Ballpark at 3 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
6th | Colonels lead off with a double, advanced him to third on a 6-3 putout, and then scored him on a bag pick by Whelton that went off the runner’s shoulder into left field, giving the Colonels a 1-0 lead after the sixth.
7th | In the top of the inning, Morris lead off with walk, followed by Harden being hit-by-pitch. Yeatts then laid a bunt down but it was fielded and thrown to third to get the lead runner out. Dickerson flew out to deep right-center to move Harden up and then Fisbeck walked to give Rasbeary the bases loaded with two outs. Rasbeary then hit a hard ball through the right side into right to plate two runs for McNeese and give them the 2-1 lead after seven.
8th | In the top of the inning, the Cowboys would extend their lead. Tre Obregon III hit a double to the left-field wall, was pinch ran for by Jaxsen Davis. Davis would be brought around two batters later when Harden slapped a ball into left field and make it to second under the tag for an RBI double and give the Cowboys the 3-1 lead after eight innings.
9th | In the bottom the ninth, the Colonels would score three runs to walk it off with a score of 4-3.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
Four Cowboy hitters finished with two hits, Harden (2-for-5), Dickerson (2-for-5), Whelton (2-for-4), and Obregon III (2-for-4).
The Cowboys’ three runs were produced by an RBI double by Harden and a two-RBI single by Rasbeary.
Pitching:
Cameron Foster got the start for the Cowboys in Monday’s game, his first of the season. Foster would throw a gem, finishing with 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, and 4 K.
He would be relieved by Hunter Reeves to start the bottom of the sixth. Reeves would throw 2.1 strong innings for the Pokes and finished with one unearned run, and two strikeouts.
Daniel Hecker would relieve Reeves with one out in the bottom of the eighth and go on to pitch the remainder of the game. He was credited with his second loss of the season after throwing 1.0 IP and surrender 2 hits for three runs.
ON DECK
The Cowboys host Missouri next at Joe Miller Ballpark at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and then will host Southern Miss and Valparaiso in the Lake Area Classic.
