Cowboys fall to Nicholls on walk-off single

7th | In the top of the inning, Morris lead off with walk, followed by Harden being hit-by-pitch. Yeatts then laid a bunt down but it was fielded and thrown to third to get the lead runner out. Dickerson flew out to deep right-center to move Harden up and then Fisbeck walked to give Rasbeary the bases loaded with two outs. Rasbeary then hit a hard ball through the right side into right to plate two runs for McNeese and give them the 2-1 lead after seven.