City of Lake Charles addresses float safety following fatal accidents in New Orleans

The latest death happened Saturday night during the Endymion Parade when a man was hit by a huge float made up of three trailers. Nola.com says the same float was involved in a deadly accident during the same parade back in 2008. Saturday night’s accident was the second death involving a multi-section float. Wednesday night, a woman was killed after becoming trapped between sections of a tandem float in the NYX Parade. Now, officials have banned multi-sectional floats for the rest of Carnival Season.