SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 23, 2020.
Donald Scott Trainer, 32, Lake Charles: Creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; domestic abuse.
Matthew Aaron Wester, 34, Lake Cormorant, MS: Obscenity; resisting an officer.
Sergio Hinojosa Jr., 28, Edinburg, TX: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Meghan Allene Whitman, 35, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jesus Lauro Hinojosa, 25, Edinburg, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Anthony Wayne Baker, 54, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Hayward Allen Carter, 24, Westlake: Strangulation.
Natosha A. Bird, 37, Indianapolis, IN: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Dustin James Richards, 40, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; violations of protective orders; cyberstalking.
Tabetha Renee Foster, 37, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Courtney Danielle McKnight, 34, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; instate detainer.
John Boyd Baham, 27, Sulphur: Strangulation; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Amber Lynn Albury, 20, Sulphur: Armed robbery.
Reginald Joseph Anderson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; simple battery; contempt of court.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.