Mardi Gras festivities continue with Sunday’s Children’s Day and Parade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Amidst the Gumbo cook-off and the parades there’s one day that’s just for the little ones.
With bouncy houses, face painting, and games, it’s a Mardi Gras like no other. For Elena Miller, Saturday’s Children’s Day is an annual stop.
“We came the last two years for the events, and we enjoyed it very much, and so we made sure to come back this year again,” Miller said. "So, this is wonderful that they have this available for our community and city.”
Celebrating their first Mardi Gras in Lake Charles, Children’s Day was a must-see for many families.
“It’s just exciting to try and go to all the events that they have this weekend, and let the kids have this experience,” says, Missy Shaw-Brown.
For 9-year-old Harley Lamaire, it’s the parade that he looks forward to.
“They throw me beads, they throw me candy and everything,” Lamaire said. “You have to stay focused on the beads. You can either catch it in your bucket or you can catch it in your hands.”
According to Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana, over 100 floats were a part of this year’s Children’s Day Parade.
