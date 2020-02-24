LHSAA releases 2020 boys basketball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2020 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held March 10-14 at Burton Coliseum here in Lake Charles.
Southwest Louisiana doesn’t have any No. one seeds in this year’s bracket, however, Vinton, Lake Arthur, Grand Lake, Fairview, Elizabeth, Pitkin, Hathaway, Hamilton Christian and St. Louis all earned top-10 seeds.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(32) Sam Houston at (1) Natchitoches Central
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(30) LaGrange at (3) Huntington
(19) Washington-Marion at (14) Plaquemine
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(17) Crowley at (16) South Beauregard
(30) Jennings at (3) Madison Prep
(19) Green Oaks at (14) Iowa - 2/28, 7:00 PM
(23) Westlake at (10) St. Martinville
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(24) Amite at (9) Vinton
(25) Port Barre at (4) Lake Arthur - 2/28, 6:00 PM
(22) Pickering at (11) Winnfield - 2/28, 6:30 PM
(23) Oakdale at (10) Jonesboro-Hodge - 2/28, 6:00 PM
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(24) Oberlin at (9) Delhi - 2/28, 6:00 PM
(28) Basile at (5) Oak Grove
(20) Gueydan at (13) Elton - 2/28, 6:00 PM
(19) Merryville at (14) Northwood - Lena - 2/28, 6:00 PM
(27) East Beauregard at (6) East Iberville
(2) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(24) Forest at (9) Fairview - 2/28, 6:00 PM @Fairview
(25) Lacassine at (8) Elizabeth
(28) Saline at (5) Pitkin
(30) Maurepas at (3) Hathaway
(19) Bell City at (14) Weston
(23) Stanley at (10) Singer
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(17) Evans at (16) Georgetown - 2/28, 6:00 PM
(20) Downsville at (13) Starks
(19) Johnson Bayou at (14) Kilbourne
(18) Reeves at (15) Hackberry
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(12) Teurlings Catholic at (5) St. Louis
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
(15) St. John at (2) Hamilton Christian
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
