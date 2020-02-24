Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zion Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101. Nicolo Melli matched his career high with 20 points and six 3-pointers, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and five assists. Damion Lee scored 22 points to lead five Golden State players in double figures. Jordan Poole added 19. The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the final 12 minutes. New Orleans had six 3s and two dunks in the fourth quarter.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Megan Abrams' tip-in at the buzzer lifted Alabama to a 66-64 victory over No. 9 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide had the ball in a tie game with 5 seconds left when Jordan Lewis’ floater from the side slid off the side of the rim and into the fingertips of Abrams, who put it in before time expired. Jasmine Walker scored 20 points to lead Alabama. Jessika Carter had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn. Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies, who won their fourth straight and are 14-0 against the Tigers. N'dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage. Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.