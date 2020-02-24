FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Improving weather just in time for Mardi Gras, but winter is not over either!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, the weather cooperated for all of our Mardi Gras activities in Southwest Louisiana over the weekend. Also, as expected, we saw a good amount of rain across our area Monday; but the worst rain is over.
The clouds are likely to stick around the trough evening with some gradual clearing after midnight through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop a bit overnight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s from north to south. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out into the evening, but the threat of significant rainfall is over!
Tuesday will begin with lots of clouds, but these will clear through the day with abundant sunshine expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little above normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! But overall perfect weather for all Fat Tuesday events!
A strong cold front will pass through Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and it may cause clouds to return and possibly a few showers.
But the big story will be the significantly colder air behind the front! Wednesday and Thursday will see highs only reach the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday morning will see lows in the 30s; with a widespread freeze likely Thursday morning. If you have outdoor plants that could be damaged, you will want to keep an eye on the forecast Wednesday and may need to protect those plants.
A warming trend will get underway on Friday, but it looks like the weather will remain nice through the upcoming weekend! Let’s don’t talk about that too much for fear of scaring the nice weather away and the dreary weather returning!
Unfortunately it looks like that cloudy dreary weather may return next week, though those details are subject to change as we get closer to next week.
