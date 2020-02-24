FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain today; weather improving for Mardi Gras

While rain and storms are in our Lundi Gras forecast, conditions greatly improve through the day on Tuesday. The coldest air arrives mid-week, so expect morning clouds to give way to sunshine by the afternoon tomorrow as high temperatures top out at 70 degrees tomorrow. By the time the late-afternoon parade rolls at 5:00 p.m., temperatures will only be dropping into the 60s, so you won’t need a coat and rain chances stay at less than 20%.