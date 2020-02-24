FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain today; weather improving for Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain continues to move through Southwest Louisiana this morning, on the way through the remainder of the morning and midday hours, but should begin to taper off through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall on the leading edge of the front that will bring around 1/2 to 1 inch of rain to the area through this afternoon.
The bulk of the rain wraps up by mid-afternoon, with a much drier evening on tap for those heading out for Lundi Gras evening events.
While rain and storms are in our Lundi Gras forecast, conditions greatly improve through the day on Tuesday. The coldest air arrives mid-week, so expect morning clouds to give way to sunshine by the afternoon tomorrow as high temperatures top out at 70 degrees tomorrow. By the time the late-afternoon parade rolls at 5:00 p.m., temperatures will only be dropping into the 60s, so you won’t need a coat and rain chances stay at less than 20%.
A secondary dry cold front will push through the area tomorrow night, sending lows by Wednesday morning down into the 40s, and not rebounding much as gusty northerly winds keep wind chill values in the 30s and 40s most of the day. We gear up for a light freeze Thursday morning for all areas north of I-10 with another chilly day Thursday with highs only in the 50s even with lots of sunshine.
The best part of the forecast is that rain will stay out of the forecast in the longer range with dry weather through the upcoming weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday begin to warm up and there will be a chance of rain returning early next week as another cold front approaches the area by next Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist ben Terry
