FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain and storms today; weather improving for Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warmer and breezier start to our Monday also begins with patchy areas of drizzle this morning as you head out the door for the commute. Temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with quickly warm up ahead of a cold front set to push a line of showers and a few thunderstorms through the area closer to midday.
The goods news is that no severe weather is in the forecast, but you will want to have your rain gear in place through this afternoon, as the best chance of rain arrives. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, so make sure to have the free KPLC weather app downloaded if you’ll be outdoors today. By later this afternoon, the best chances of rain will have moved out of the area with temperatures beginning to drop through the 60s and into the lower 50s tonight.
While rain and storms are in our Lundi Gras forecast, conditions greatly improve through the day on Tuesday. The coldest air arrives mid-week, so expect morning clouds to give way to sunshine by the afternoon tomorrow as high temperatures top out at 70 degrees tomorrow. By the time the late-afternoon parade rolls at 5:00 p.m., temperatures will only be dropping into the 60s, so you won’t need a coat and rain chances stay at less than 20%.
A secondary dry cold front will push through the area tomorrow night, sending lows by Wednesday morning down into the 40s, and not rebounding much as gusty northerly winds keep wind chill values in the 30s and 40s most of the day. We gear up for a light freeze Thursday morning for all areas north of I-10 with another chilly day Thursday with highs only in the 50s even with lots of sunshine.
The best part of the forecast is that rain will stay out of the forecast in the longer range with dry weather through the upcoming weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday begin to warm up and there will be a chance of rain returning early next week as another cold front approaches the area by next Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.