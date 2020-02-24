FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain and storms today; weather improving for Mardi Gras

The goods news is that no severe weather is in the forecast, but you will want to have your rain gear in place through this afternoon, as the best chance of rain arrives. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, so make sure to have the free KPLC weather app downloaded if you’ll be outdoors today. By later this afternoon, the best chances of rain will have moved out of the area with temperatures beginning to drop through the 60s and into the lower 50s tonight.