Cowboys miscues costly in 6-5 Nicholls loss

THIBODAUX (KPLC) - The McNeese Baseball team dropped their Sunday night game 6-5 to Nicholls in heartbreaking fashion, giving up two runs in the fifth on a few McNeese miscues Sunday night at Ray E. Didier Field.
The Cowboys (5-2) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, only to have Nicholls (2-5) respond with a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning, claiming their first lead 4-2.
In the next two innings, McNeese put three runs on the board, two in the third and one in the fourth, and held Nicholls scoreless in both those innings to reclaim the lead 5-4 after the fourth.
Then came the bottom of the fifth, the Colonels would score the eventual winning two runs in an inning where the Cowboys didn’t surrender a hit, but issue two walks, a hit-by-pitch, an error, passed ball, and wild pitch that made it possible for the Colonels to reclaim the lead and not let it go.
Kale Breaux (1-1) was credited with the loss in relief of Brett Payne who got the start on Sunday night.
Offensively, the Cowboys runs came from an RBI single by Nate Fisbeck, a two-RBI single by Clayton Rasbeary, and a two-RBI double by Peyton Johnson.
After the fourth, the Cowboys were held scoreless and hitless with the only base runners coming from drawn walks.
The team will look to bounce back in tomorrow’s match-up with the Colonels in their final game of the Mardi Gras Tournament, first pitch is set for 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
2nd | In the top of the inning, the Cowboys would strike first. With two outs in the inning, Brett Whelton and Jordan Yeatts hit back-to-back singles and then both advanced a base on a wild pitch. Now with two in scoring position, Peyton Johnson delivered a 2-RBI double down the right field line, plating both Whelton and Yeats, to give the Cowboys the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Nicholls responded with four runs of their own off a grand slam to left field, giving them the 4-2 lead after the second.
3rd | In the top of the inning, Fisbeck reached on a hit-by-pitch, followed by a double to right center by Jake Dickerson, putting two runners in scoring position for Clayton Rasbeary. Rasbeary then brought them both around and across the plate on a single to right field to tie the game at 4-4 after the third.
4th | In the Cowboys half of the inning, Schuyler Thibodaux lead off with a hard-hit ball to third to reach base, but was thrown out at second on Gonzales’ fielders’ choice. Harden then moved Gonzales to second on a sac bunt and then would score on Fisbeck’s RBI single to right field, reclaiming the lead 5-4 after the fourth.
5th | in the bottom of the inning, the Colonels scored two runs on no hits, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a McNeese error, wild pitch, and passed ball to give them the 6-5 lead after the fifth.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:The Cowboys were led offensively by Peyton Johnson, going 1-for-2 from the plate including a two-run double.
Rasbeary and Fisbeck joined Johnson as the lone Cowboys with RBI’s in the game. Pitching:Brett Payne got the start for the Cowboys in Sunday’s game, finishing with 3.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, and 1 K
Payne was relieved by senior Kale Breaux to start the bottom of the fourth. Breaux would finish with 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, and 1 K.
Breaux was then relieved by Sean Michael Brady briefly for 0.1 IP, and then Kevin Roliard. Roliard would pitch 2.2 innings, only allow two hits, one walk, and strike out two batters.
Roliard was relieved with two outs in the eighth by Daniel Hecker, who would get the final out of the inning.
QUOTES
Coach Justin Hill on the tough loss
“You got to give them credit, they came out and put some good swing on the ball early in the game including that grand slam. When that happens it kind of forces you to navigate your bullpen early. I think where our struggle was today was commanding the zone and giving away free passes, after that you pretty much have to play perfect.”
Hill on the hitting struggles after the 4th
“I think they had a few guys just come in and fill the strike zone up, we got some traffic on there we were just not able to move them around.”
ON DECKThe Cowboys will finish the Mardi Gras Tournament on Monday with another game against Nicholls, first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. After the game against the Colonels, McNeese will host Missouri at Joe Miller Ballpark at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.