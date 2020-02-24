BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The importance of black history

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For many Americans, Black History Month is a time to reflect on the past, recognize the present and look forward to the possibilities of the future. The month of February allows for people of all races to celebrate the achievements and contributions African Americans have, and continue to make in our society.
“Black History Month to me is the chance to celebrate all of the people in our lives who have shaped our heritage and where we are now," said KPLC morning reporter Robin Richardson. “I think it’s important because you have to respect your ancestors and pay respects to those who have come before you."
Sydney Roberts sat down with the KPLC’s black anchors and reporters to discuss the importance of honoring those who’ve made a difference in American history, and shaped our lives, whether they knew it or not.
“For me, it’s being able to talk to the older generation in my family who have seen things that I have not seen,” said anchor and reporter Ashley Joseph. “Being able to learn from them and have those conversations with them and see how it was for them, I think that in itself is black history.”
“Well, I think it means that people are being recognized who might ordinarily be overlooked,” said noon anchor Agnes DeRouen. “A lot of people don’t know of all the contributions made over the centuries by African-Americans and I think to have this time where people focus in on those things that went on before them to get us to this point is very important.”
It is just as important to reflect on our own experiences to understand our world today and how our individual journeys lead us to love ourselves unapologetically.
“It’s being proud of everything maybe you personally have overcome or what your family has overcome. I think it means showing people what we can do,” said anchor and reporter Shelby Trahan.
“I think it’s important for us to have this month to really celebrate our heritage and where we come from,” said sports reporter Gabe McDonald. “Being black, it’s just a prideful thing. And I think having this time to really exhibit that and for it to be recognized is definitely something that we need and something that I’m glad we have for sure.”
