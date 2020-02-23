Turnovers costly in Cowgirls’ loss to UNO on senior day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seniors Damilola Balogun and Regan Bolton both scored in double figures to lead the Cowgirl offense here Saturday in its 85-59 Southland Conference loss to New Orleans in a game where they along with fellow seniors Bre’Ashlee Jones and Sky Jasper were recognized prior to the game on senior day.
Bolton led the Cowgirls in scoring with 17 points with 15 coming on 5 of 11 from three-point land. Balogun ended the game with 11 points and a game high 16 rebounds. All 11 of her points coming in the second half. Jones also ended the game with double figure rebounds, collecting 10. Jasper ended the game with four points and three rebounds.
“Turnovers once again, we needed to protect the ball and we didn’t. Like in previous games, we turned the ball over in the first half but we converted our shots on offense to help us overcome those turnovers. What happened today, we turned the ball over and missed our shots on offense and they scored off our turnovers and next then you know, we were down by 20.”
The Cowgirls turned the ball over 26 times which transformed into 22 UNO points. The Cowgirls ended the game 19 for 62 for a 30.6 field goal percent and made 15 of 21 free throws for 71.4 percent. McNeese was 6 of 19 from behind the arc for 71.4 percent.
UNO had three players score in double figures with Asia Woods leading all players with 21 points. Franklin scored 15 and Kayla Thomas pitched in with 13.
Both teams got off to a cold start and the Cowgirls trailed 33-32 at the half following a Rehema Franklin three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Privateers the slim halftime lead. The Cowgirls led by as many as four points in the first half with the last Cowgirl lead coming with three minutes left in the second quarter.
UNO picked up its defensive intensity in the second half and the third quarter has been a nemesis for the Cowgirls all season and today wasn’t any different as UNO outscored the Cowgirls 31-17 to lead 64-49 after the third quarter.
