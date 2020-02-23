McNeese softball goes undefeated at Mardi Gras Mambo

YOUNGSVILLE (KPLC) - McNeese softball ended play at the Mardi Gras Mambo on Sunday with a 9-1 (6 inn.) run-rule win over Jacksonville State to end tournament play with a 3-0 record, all wins coming in run-rule victories.
With the win, the Cowgirls improve to 13-2 on the season and will to Southern Miss (Tuesday), Troy (Wednesday) and the Alabama Crimson Classic on the weekend.
The Cowgirls scored runs in five of the six innings and took a 1-0 lead on a Caylon Brabham solo home run to centerfield.
Brabham struck again in the third inning with an RBI single to right field that scored Lauren Brown. Broun led the inning off with a double to left.
Jacksonville State (6-7) cut the Cowgirl lead in half with an RBI in the fourth after Cowgirl pitcher Caroline Settle gave up her first two hits of the game after retiring the first 10 batters she faced. Settle would give up only two more hits in the game to pick up the victory to remain undefeated at 3-0 on the season.
The Cowgirls extended their lead to 4-1 with two more runs in the fourth when pinch runner Jil Poullard stole home and Tayler Strother scored on a Cori McCrary single to center.
McNeese would go on to score five runs in the next two innings on six hits including a two-run home run by Toni Perrin in the fifth inning and an RBI double by Brenique Wright and an RBI single by Brabham ended the game.
The Cowgirls collected 10 hits with Brabham going 3 for 4 with one home run and three RBI. Wright ended her day going 2 for 3 with a double, sacrifice bunt, and scored two runs.
In the complete game win, Settle also picked up four strikeouts and allowed only one walk.
