FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry day with plenty of clouds, rain chances increasing for Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice day despite plenty of clouds around the area as we have seen temperatures warming into the middle 60′s, thanks to strong southerly flow, but we have remained dry.
If you have been outside you can definitely feel the moisture in the air today as we have continued to see it as well as clouds increasing in coverage as we have went into the afternoon. We have remained dry so it was a great day to get out and enjoy the Mardi Gras events and as we head into the evening hours and have any plans then you will be just fine as we see plenty of clouds, but no rain. Temperatures will be slowly dropping as we continue to see southerly flow overnight and the moisture values are slowly creeping up. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60′s through the evening hours and by the time we wake up on Monday morning lows will only be in the middle to upper 50′s. The one key difference is that you’ll need to grab the rain coat as well as umbrella because the cold front pushing in from the west will be arriving bringing scattered showers for the morning and as we head into the afternoon a few thunderstorms will be possible as well, so don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder. Highs tomorrow will be warmer as well as we reach the lower 70′s, but if you might be worried we continue to see rain into Fat Tuesday I have good news that doesn’t look to be the case. Rain will come to an end as we head into the evening time frame of Monday with totals between a quarter and half inch of rain with a few areas maybe receiving a little more where some of the heavier showers or storms move through.
Temperatures will be falling through the overnight hours as we see temperatures bottoming out in the upper 40′s to near 50 as we head into Tuesday morning, so if you are thinking about getting events started early you’ll want to take the jacket as you head out. Sunshine looks to return as we head into the afternoon, although we will still be dealing with clouds around, it looks to remain dry. Temperatures will be very pleasant as well with no complaints as the parades and festivities get underway with highs in the upper 60′s to near 70. As we head into the rest of the week we will see plenty of sunshine but cooler temperatures as well as highs on Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the middle to upper 50′s. We see several cold nights as well as we see lows in the lower to middle 30′s both Thursday and Friday morning so areas of frost will definitely be possible, so something to watch as we get closer in time. Temperatures warm into next weekend as we warm back into the middle 60′s, with no rain in the forecast as of now.
So if we can just make it through Monday with the rain, the rest of the week including Fat Tuesday is looking dry and pleasant. So keep the umbrella handy as well as a rain jacket and as always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar. Hope everyone has a fun and safe Mardi Gras!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
