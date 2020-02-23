FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry day with plenty of clouds, rain chances increasing for Monday

If you have been outside you can definitely feel the moisture in the air today as we have continued to see it as well as clouds increasing in coverage as we have went into the afternoon. We have remained dry so it was a great day to get out and enjoy the Mardi Gras events and as we head into the evening hours and have any plans then you will be just fine as we see plenty of clouds, but no rain. Temperatures will be slowly dropping as we continue to see southerly flow overnight and the moisture values are slowly creeping up. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60′s through the evening hours and by the time we wake up on Monday morning lows will only be in the middle to upper 50′s. The one key difference is that you’ll need to grab the rain coat as well as umbrella because the cold front pushing in from the west will be arriving bringing scattered showers for the morning and as we head into the afternoon a few thunderstorms will be possible as well, so don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder. Highs tomorrow will be warmer as well as we reach the lower 70′s, but if you might be worried we continue to see rain into Fat Tuesday I have good news that doesn’t look to be the case. Rain will come to an end as we head into the evening time frame of Monday with totals between a quarter and half inch of rain with a few areas maybe receiving a little more where some of the heavier showers or storms move through.