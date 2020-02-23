Cowboys dominate Trojans in 14-2 victory

In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys would respond. After back-to-back walks drawn by Whelton and Harden, Peyton Johnson hit a screamer to right center field plating Whelton from second and both runners advancing a bag on the throw. Now with two men in scoring position and no outs, Morris drew another walk to load the bases for Yeatts. After Yeats stuck out swinging and Gonzales popped out, Fisbeck got a run home after reaching on an error. Dickerson then drove in the Cowboys final run of the game with an RBI single, bringing the score to its final 14-2.