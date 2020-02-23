Cowboys dominate Trojans in 14-2 victory

THIBODAUX – The McNeese Baseball team explode for 14 runs in a 14-2 seven inning victory over the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans on Saturday afternoon in their first game of the Mardi Gras Tournament.
On the mound, sophomore Will Dion got his second win on the year after throwing six innings, striking out nine batters, and only allowing two runs on seven hits.
The Cowboys will be back on the field on Sunday for their first game of two against Nicholls at 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | The Cowboys took the lead in the bottom of the inning after Fisbeck reached on a walk, Dickerson on an error by the first baseman, and Rasbeary on a walk. With the bases loaded Brett Whelton drew the RBI walk and then Payton Harden got a two-RBI infield single to put the Cowboys up 3-0 after the first.
2nd | In the bottom of the inning, Bourque and Gonzales both drew walks, followed by Fisbeck flying out to right center to move Yeatts, who pinch ran for Bourque, to third base. Yeatts then scored on a pass ball by the catcher to give the Cowboys the 4-0 lead.
3rd | In the bottom half, Whelton drew a walk, Harden reached on a close call at first, and Johnson got hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Morris. Morris then hot hit-by-pitch for an RBI, and then Jordan Yeatts delivered a two-RBI single into center field
4th | Dickerson led off with a double into the right center field gap and then was brought around to score on a no-doubt homerun by Rasbeary, his first on the season.
6th | In the top of the inning, after Dion set down the leadoff batter, the Trojans hit five straight singles, but were only able to plate two runs after Dion got a strikeout and pop out with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys would respond. After back-to-back walks drawn by Whelton and Harden, Peyton Johnson hit a screamer to right center field plating Whelton from second and both runners advancing a bag on the throw. Now with two men in scoring position and no outs, Morris drew another walk to load the bases for Yeatts. After Yeats stuck out swinging and Gonzales popped out, Fisbeck got a run home after reaching on an error. Dickerson then drove in the Cowboys final run of the game with an RBI single, bringing the score to its final 14-2.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense: The Cowboys were led offensively by Jake Dickerson, going 3-for-5 from the plate, including two single and a double, two runs scored and one RBI.
Clayton Rasbeary extended his hit streak to six games with a two-run no-doubt home run to right field in the fourth inning. Brett Whelton had a great day at the plate as well, although he was only 1-for-1 from the plate he drew three walks and had one RBI in the game.
The Cowboys as a team had nine total hits and drew 10 total walks in the game.
Pitching: Will Dion got the start for the Cowboys in Saturday’s game, finishing with 6.0 IP, 9 K, 7 hits allowed, and two earned runs in a winning effort.
Cameron Meeks would relieve Dion for the final inning of the game, finishing with 1.0 IP, one hit allowed, no runs surrendered and one walk.
QUOTES
1B Jake Dickerson
“They left some pitches over the plate and we were able to take advantage of it, but I think that we are really starting to buy into our approach at the plate and see what we can really do as a team.”
SP Will Dion
“I felt good today, I tried to mix my pitches near the end their and they were just able to kind of keep capping the ball. Once I got the strikeout I was able to settle down and get out the inning with the help of my defense behind me.”
Coach Justin Hill
“We knew their guy on the mound today had a propensity to kind of spray the baseball, so that’s why the guys at the top of the were put there, to make him work a little bit and it ended up working out for us. He puts some runners on the bases with those walks and usually when that happens a hit just has to that happen.”
“It was nice to see that it was really a complete team win, no one player had to get it done for us today we got production from top to bottom.”
ON DECK: The Cowboys will continue their play in the Mardi Gras Tournament on Sunday and Monday, with a game against Nicholls both days.
