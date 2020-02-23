Cowboys come up short in 82-77 loss to UNO

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese’s late game rally against New Orleans came up a couple of key offensive possessions short on Saturday as the Cowboys dropped their sixth straight game, 82-77.
McNeese (12-15, 7-9 SLC) trailed in double-digits in each half and by as many as 11 points with eight minutes to play in the second half before putting together a fierce rally that saw the Cowboys tie the game at 71-71 following two Dru Kuxhausen free throws with 4:10 to play.
But UNO’s Bryson Robinson answered with a big three-pointer 25 seconds later to put the Privateers back on top. Not to be outdone, Sam Baker drilled the second of his two 3s for the game with 3:21 remaining to knot the game back up at 74-74.
McNeese had a chance to take the lead after UNO turned the ball over, but a missed contested layup by Truman Moore went back the other way and Robinson would get to the line after drawing a foul coming off an offensive rebound with 2:03 remaining.
Robinson hit both freebies to put UNO up 76-74 then another 3 by Robinson made it a 79-74 game after Sha’Markus Kennedy missed two free throws that could’ve tied the game back up.
UNO put the game away after Lamont Berzat hit two free throws to make it an 80-74 score with 27 seconds left.
Myles Hutchinson sank a three-pointer with 18 ticks to play to cut the margin to 80-77 but the Cowboys were forced to foul and Robinson hit two more free throws to make it a five-point advantage.
Kennedy recorded his 14th double-double of the season after leading McNeese with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He connected on 9 of 11 from the field and added four blocked shots. Kuxhausen and Hutchinson each scored 12 and Baker added 10.
Troy Green led the Privateers (8-18, 4-12) with 25 points while Robinson added 21.
McNeese, who trailed 43-37 at the half, led for just 1:41 in the game.
With six three-pointers made, the Cowboys set a new single-season school record with 229 on the year, breaking the old mark of 226 set by the 2010-11 team.
Kuxhausen added two three-pointers to increase his season total to 106, one shy of matching Demond Mallet’s school record of 107. His 106 threes moves him into third in the Southland Conference record book, passing SLU’s Daryl Cohen (2007) while closing in on the league record of 115 by ULM’s Paul Marshall (1996).
McNeese will close out its home slate on Wednesday night when it hosts Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30. Seniors Kennedy and Roydell Brown will be recognized in a pregame ceremony.
