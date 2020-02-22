Wreck on I-10 westbound

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A two vehicle crash on I-10 westbound is expected to cause a three mile delay near the Texas state line.
The Vinton Police Department responded to the crash near the Toomey/Starks exit around noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
A silver Mazda SUV flipped onto its roof after hitting a black Chevy Silverado. State police arrived to the scene along with ambulance.
Moderate injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
Officials confirmed that the crash scene is now clear and all lanes are open.
Congestion remains on I-10 westbound to Texas state line with three mile delay.
