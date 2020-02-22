REPORT: Amid criticisim, Gov. Edwards wants to give Louisiana’s teachers a $500 raise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards adding a direct $500 pay raise for the state’s public school teachers to his proposed K-12 budget, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Edwards’ K-12 budget did not initially include a pay raise for teachers. The change to the budget comes after the governor received criticism that he broke a 2019 campaign promise to teachers.
During his reelection campaign, Edwards won the support of teachers unions and promised in his second term to raise teacher’s pay to meet the Southern average.
