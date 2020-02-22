11 people rescued after carnival ride gets stuck

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Children and parents are rescued after carnival ride, Swing Tower, gets stuck at SWLA Mardi Gras festival.
Lake Charles Fire Department confirms a total of 11 people, majority of whom are children, were stuck on a carnival ride for a total of an hour and 45 minutes on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
A witness who was on the ride, told us that he called the police department 35 minutes after being stuck in the air with his two children.
Lake Charles Fire Department used a ladder to helped people down to ground safety.
No injuries were reported and the ride will remain closed for the evening.
