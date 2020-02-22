No. 11 LSU gets shutout by Eastern Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU baseball team suffered its second loss in a row when it was shutout by Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 21 at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (3-3) fell 2-0 to the Colonels (4-0).
RELATED STORIES:
Cole Henry (1-1) was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits in five innings of work. He struck out three but also walked three. Jaden Hill gave up one hit in 2.2 innings on the mound. He struck out five and also walked three batters. Matthew Beck recorded a strikeout and a walk in 1.1 innings on the hump.
LSU had three hits and struck out nine times. The Tigers left 10 runners stranded on base.
After two scoreless innings, the Colonels scored a run in the third on a single to third base. Zack Mathis did a great job of stopping the ball from going into the outfield but wasn’t quite fast enough to throw the runner out at home.
Eastern Kentucky scored again in the fifth inning on a single through the right side.
The teams will face each other again Saturday at 3 p.m.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.