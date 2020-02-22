New krewes join Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras parades

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rebecca Moss has been Southwest Louisiana’s Mardi Gras parade chairman for the past 11 years, planning for the next year the week after Krewe of Krewes ends.
“We had more meetings, we had more meetings on top of, you know, because once each individual area has a meeting, you come together as a group to have a meeting so everyone is on the same page," Moss said.
Ordinances change yearly. This year, permits for Mardi Gras had to be submitted in July.
“These permits are permitted as part of the tourism group so we’re covered as different aspects instead of just a public individual going out to do something like this,” Moss said.
For safety reasons, parade floats had to enter in advance.
“There are deadlines to enter parades and, yes, we used to take them at the gate," Moss said. "We used to accept them up until parade time but in order to have those safety lieutenants in place and law enforcement able to have those contact informations, we do have to put entry dates, you know, deadlines.”
Each year, Moss tries to add something different or a new spin on a currently existing event to change it up.
“This year we have new krewes that have joined in that you’ve never seen before,” Moss said. “Typically the first year when they join Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana, they may not jump in full force because it is expensive to join in that Krewe of Krewes parade and some krewes have to build their krewe before they jump in with both feet.
Krewe de Trop Vivant is one of the new krewes participating in the Merchant’s Parade this year. They were putting last-minute touches Monday to their LSU National Champion-themed float that took them over 3 months to complete.
“Actually growing up, I’d watch and be like, it’d be pretty cool to be a part of that and now getting to actually be a part of it, is pretty special,” said Krewe member, Morgan Lemelle.
