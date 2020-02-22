Man arrested after allegedly throwing bag of live puppies off bridge into water

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made after a bag of live puppies was thrown from a bridge into a bayou in Henderson, officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say.
Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Sunday, Feb. 16 around 2 p.m., deputies responded to an animal cruelty complaint near the bridge by Potato Shed Road in Henderson. A witness reportedly told deputies they saw a small, white, single cab truck briefly stop on the bridge and throw a bag into the water.
Inside the bag, eight live newborn black lab puppies were found.
On Friday, Feb. 21, Gary James Goulas, 55, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in connection with the crime. He’s charged with eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. At this time, no bond has been set.
