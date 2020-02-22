FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny and chilly day, with frost and a light freeze possible overnight

Have the jacket handy as we head into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20′s to the north and lower 30′s for areas further south, we will once again see plenty of sunshine around the region, but we still don’t warm up all that much as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50′s to near 60, but the key difference is the wind as it won’t be nearly as strong as what we saw on Friday. A lot of Mardi Gras events going on tomorrow and outside of needed a coat during the morning and at least a jacket for the afternoon no weather issues will interrupt the festivities. Not as cold for Saturday night into Sunday morning as we see some moisture and clouds beginning to work their way into the region as we head into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40′s, which is just slightly below average for this time of year. Highs on Sunday warming around ten degrees more than what we saw on Saturday as we warm into the upper 60′s for Sunday afternoon. The Mardi Gras events on Sunday are looking just fine as well as we continue to remain dry. Clouds build into the overnight hours and and a few showers possible as we head into early Monday morning and during the day Monday as our next front pushes through the region. So keep the umbrella handy for Monday and even a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question as we see the system pushing through. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s so the warming trend continues.