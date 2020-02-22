FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny and chilly day, with frost and a light freeze possible overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A chilly, but sunny day across Southwest Louisiana, which is the good news as we have had a very soggy and wet week with rounds of rain.
Moving through the rest of the afternoon and evening we can expect to continue to see the sunshine and winds gusty with the temperatures in the lower 50′s for many of us. If you are planning to head out during the evening we can expect to see temperatures dropping and you’ll definitely want to have the coat handy as we fall back into the middle 40′s. If you are heading out to the Mardi Gras parade this evening, definitely make sure to bundle up as temperatures falling into the upper 30′s by the time the parade is coming to an end. The good news is we remain dry and the winds will slowly be relaxing as we head into the overnight hours. We can expect a widespread frost across the region as temperatures drop down below freezing for areas to the north of I-10 and even the rural areas along the I-10 corridor can reach the freezing mark. A light freeze is definitely possible as we head north into Beauregard, Vernon and Allen parishes. So make sure to protect the plants and pets out there as they feel the cold just as much as we do.
Have the jacket handy as we head into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20′s to the north and lower 30′s for areas further south, we will once again see plenty of sunshine around the region, but we still don’t warm up all that much as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50′s to near 60, but the key difference is the wind as it won’t be nearly as strong as what we saw on Friday. A lot of Mardi Gras events going on tomorrow and outside of needed a coat during the morning and at least a jacket for the afternoon no weather issues will interrupt the festivities. Not as cold for Saturday night into Sunday morning as we see some moisture and clouds beginning to work their way into the region as we head into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40′s, which is just slightly below average for this time of year. Highs on Sunday warming around ten degrees more than what we saw on Saturday as we warm into the upper 60′s for Sunday afternoon. The Mardi Gras events on Sunday are looking just fine as well as we continue to remain dry. Clouds build into the overnight hours and and a few showers possible as we head into early Monday morning and during the day Monday as our next front pushes through the region. So keep the umbrella handy for Monday and even a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question as we see the system pushing through. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s so the warming trend continues.
As for the day everyone is waiting for and that being Fat Tuesday, the system will be out of the region just in time for all of the Mardi Gras events and we will be dealing with mostly sunny skies and very pleasant temperatures for this time of year. Tuesday starts off chilly and you’ll want to take a jacket if you are having any plans early in the morning, but you can shed that jacket into the afternoon as we see temperatures warming into the upper 60′s to near 70. Going into Wednesday we could see a few showers possible as a quick moving disturbance moves through the area, as of now we are keeping the rain chances low but will of course update you as we get closer. As we go through the rest of the week we can see temperatures falling into the middle and upper 50′s for highs Wednesday through Friday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
