FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful sunny afternoon, temperatures not as cold for Sunday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A beautiful afternoon across Southwest Louisiana with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as we have risen into the upper 50′s.
It was a cold start to the morning, but just in time for the parades in the area we have saw very pleasant temperatures thanks to the abundant sunshine out there, but there are also a few high cirrus clouds out there and that is a sign of moisture beginning to return to the area. Our winds have begun to shift out of the south and this trend will continue to help increase moisture as we go into the overnight period, with an increase in cloud cover as well. We do remain dry for the evening though as temperatures gradually fall into the lower 50′s and upper 40′s. So just make sure to take a coat or jacket if you plan on heading out, but otherwise a nice evening ahead. Temperatures definitely not as cold as what we saw on Saturday morning as you wake up on Sunday with lows in the lower to middle 40′s.
We start Sunday off with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but we look to remain dry, just make sure to take a jacket as you head out the door for any of your plans. Clouds continue to hang tough as we see moisture increasing as our next storm system is back off to the west. We look to remain dry for all the Mardi Gras events that are going on across the region tomorrow, but an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening. Still no reason to cancel any plans that involve being outdoors tomorrow, as temperatures are even warmer tomorrow as we reach the middle to upper 60′s. The rain chances do begin to increase as we head into the overnight hours and into Monday morning especially as the front moves through the region. Temperatures Monday morning continue to be mild as we are in the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see plenty of moisture and cloud cover. Highs warm into the lower 70′s for the afternoon, but the one downside is the rain chances going up so make sure to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy during the day.
Rain chances begin to decrease into Monday night as the front slides off to our east and we see a cool start to our Fat Tuesday as temperatures are starting out in the upper 40′s to near 50. The good news everyone wants to hear is that we look to stay dry for all of the Mardi Gras events that are going to be happening and temperatures will be pleasant as well as we see highs in the upper 60′s to near 70. Going through the rest of the week we see temperatures drop back into the 50′s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday, before warming back into the lower 60′s for Friday. A quick moving disturbance pushes through to our north on Wednesday, which could kick off a few showers around the region, but rain chances look to remain very low.
So for now enjoy all the Mardi Gras festivities this weekend and into the new week and stay safe out there as the weather looks to be great for Fat Tuesday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
