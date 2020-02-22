FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful sunny afternoon, temperatures not as cold for Sunday morning

We start Sunday off with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but we look to remain dry, just make sure to take a jacket as you head out the door for any of your plans. Clouds continue to hang tough as we see moisture increasing as our next storm system is back off to the west. We look to remain dry for all the Mardi Gras events that are going on across the region tomorrow, but an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening. Still no reason to cancel any plans that involve being outdoors tomorrow, as temperatures are even warmer tomorrow as we reach the middle to upper 60′s. The rain chances do begin to increase as we head into the overnight hours and into Monday morning especially as the front moves through the region. Temperatures Monday morning continue to be mild as we are in the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see plenty of moisture and cloud cover. Highs warm into the lower 70′s for the afternoon, but the one downside is the rain chances going up so make sure to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy during the day.