February 21 #SWLApreps boys basketball highlights
February 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 10:55 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The final night of the 2020 LHSAA boys’ basketball regular season is in the books. While most districts were already decided coming into the night, St. Louis was able to capture a district title with a win. Washington-Marion meanwhile, fell to Rayne on the road in its district title game.

Scores from the night can be found below.

BOYS FINAL:

St. Louis 62 - LCCP 43 - Saints win district 4-3A

Iowa 72 - Jennings 59

Rayne 74 - Washington-Marion 69

Sam Houston 63 - Barbe 44

Hathaway 107 - Hackberry 50

Vinton 59 - St. Edmund 54

