February 21 #SWLApreps boys basketball highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The final night of the 2020 LHSAA boys’ basketball regular season is in the books. While most districts were already decided coming into the night, St. Louis was able to capture a district title with a win. Washington-Marion meanwhile, fell to Rayne on the road in its district title game.
Scores from the night can be found below.
BOYS FINAL:
St. Louis 62 - LCCP 43 - Saints win district 4-3A
Iowa 72 - Jennings 59
Rayne 74 - Washington-Marion 69
Sam Houston 63 - Barbe 44
Hathaway 107 - Hackberry 50
Vinton 59 - St. Edmund 54
