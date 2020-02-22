Cameron deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old man.
Alva Hildalgo Jr., who also goes by Tony, was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday, February 20, in the Big Lake area.
He drives a 2019 Silver Ford Pickup, bearing LA licenses plate C945634.
Hildalgo has a heart condition and suffers from dementia, the Sheriff’s Office says. He also has Type 2 diabetes and doesn’t have any medication with him.
He also wears hearing aids but those aren’t believed to be charged.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding Hidalgo’s whereabouts to contact the Cameron Sheriff’s Office at (337) 775-5111 or to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.