SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 20, 2020.
Hector Jonatan Rodriguez-Almanza, 27, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Michael Sidney Hall, 55, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; stalking.
Taylor Randall Dean, 32, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Jared Allan Harris, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Michael Wayne Franklin, 30, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shonda Shanette Warrior, 46, Iowa: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000; revocation of parole; out of state detainer.
Jacqueline Annette Galloway, 45, Eden, NC: Illegal possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Sammie Lee Spiller III, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Clayton Bland Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Joshua James Wimberly, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
James Patrick Bertrand Jr., 58, Vinton: Simple battery.
Cody Wayne Scott, 40, Sulphur: Driving on divided highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; violations of protective orders.
