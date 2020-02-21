Sulphur releases statement about discolored water

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says it found higher-than-normal iron levels being distributed from a water plant while investigating reports of discolored water.
However, the city says, the system has not been compromised and all water samples that have been tested have been cleared safe for consumption and use.
KPLC has covered the issue of discolored water in Sulphur before, including a story we did last month.
The city began a comprehensive evaluation of the entire water system in 2019 in response to reports of discolored water. One of the water plants was found to be distributing higher-than-normal iron levels due to long-term deferred maintenance.
“For these reasons, the City of Sulphur has established short and long-term plans to alleviate the higher iron levels and the concerns of our citizens,” the city’s statement reads. “The short-term plan will include filter media replacement which should temporarily lower the iron levels while the City is able to implement the long-term plan. The long-term plan will be a multimillion-dollar project that includes full filter replacement and upgrades.”
The city says all it has 20 stations that are selected and tested monthly by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The city says residents with concerns may call either 337-527-4500 (city hall) or 337-313-1153 (water). Residents may also use the Complaints/Concerns button at www.sulphur.org.
